New Delhi, October 2: The Delhi Police on Friday cautioned against any gathering around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC.

Police also said that a gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at the Jantar Mantar, but with a prior permission of the competent authority.

"The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order on September 3, a total gathering up to 100 persons is permissible at the designated place, i.e. Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority," PRO Delhi Police and DCP New Delhi, Eish Singhal said. Section 144 Imposed in Kerala From October 3 Till 31 to Curb COVID-19 Spread.

The order comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has planned a protest at the India gate on Friday against Hathras gangrape and murder case.

The party's official Twitter handle said: "Let's stand in solidarity against the barbaric Hathras incident. Today at 5 PM. Location - India Gate."

Earlier in the week, a major protest was seen near the India Gate, where Congress workers burned a tractor during a protest against the farm laws. The Delhi Police arrested at least 10 people in this connection.

