New Delhi, June 25: India has reported 418 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 16,922 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The positive cases in the country have increased to 4,73,105. This included 1,86,514 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare numbers published on Thursday. The number of cured, discharged and migrated have improved to 2,71,697. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 14,894.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that 75,60,782 samples were tested till June 24. In addition to this, 2,07,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 142900 cases and 6,739 people have died in the state. West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 31 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Metro Train Services to Remain Suspended.
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|13
|43
|0
|56
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5428
|4779
|124
|10331
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|120
|38
|0
|158
|4
|Assam
|2231
|3958
|9
|6198
|5
|Bihar
|2039
|6113
|57
|8209
|6
|Chandigarh
|91
|323
|6
|420
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|780
|1627
|12
|2419
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|90
|30
|0
|120
|9
|Delhi
|26588
|41437
|2365
|70390
|10
|Goa
|660
|289
|2
|951
|11
|Gujarat
|6120
|21088
|1735
|28943
|12
|Haryana
|4897
|6925
|188
|12010
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|332
|466
|8
|806
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2516
|3818
|88
|6422
|15
|Jharkhand
|626
|1570
|11
|2207
|16
|Karnataka
|3803
|6151
|164
|10118
|17
|Kerala
|1693
|1888
|22
|3603
|18
|Ladakh
|666
|274
|1
|941
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2441
|9473
|534
|12448
|20
|Maharashtra
|62369
|73792
|6739
|142900
|21
|Manipur
|642
|328
|0
|970
|22
|Meghalaya
|3
|42
|1
|46
|23
|Mizoram
|123
|19
|0
|142
|24
|Nagaland
|199
|148
|0
|347
|25
|Odisha
|1612
|4123
|17
|5752
|26
|Puducherry
|276
|176
|9
|461
|27
|Punjab
|1415
|3099
|113
|4627
|28
|Rajasthan
|3023
|12611
|375
|16009
|29
|Sikkim
|45
|39
|0
|84
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|28839
|37763
|866
|67468
|31
|Telangana
|5858
|4361
|225
|10444
|32
|Tripura
|361
|897
|1
|1259
|33
|Uttarakhand
|867
|1721
|35
|2623
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6375
|12586
|596
|19557
|35
|West Bengal
|4880
|9702
|591
|15173
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8493
|8493
|Total#
|186514
|271697
|14894
|473105
The number of cases in the national capital has increased tremendously. Delhi has recorded 70,390 cases so far and the death toll has jumped to 2,365. Amid the rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government announced the extension of lockdown till July 31 in order to contain novel coronavirus cases in the state.
