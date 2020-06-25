New Delhi, June 25: India has reported 418 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 16,922 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The positive cases in the country have increased to 4,73,105. This included 1,86,514 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare numbers published on Thursday. The number of cured, discharged and migrated have improved to 2,71,697. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 14,894.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that 75,60,782 samples were tested till June 24. In addition to this, 2,07,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 142900 cases and 6,739 people have died in the state. West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 31 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Metro Train Services to Remain Suspended.

India Reported 418 Deaths, Highest Single-Day Spike of 16,922 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours:

418 deaths and highest single-day spike of 16,922 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 4,73,105 including 1,86,514 active cases, 2,71,697 cured/discharged/migrated & 14,894 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Zp3hza8Anb — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 43 0 56 2 Andhra Pradesh 5428 4779 124 10331 3 Arunachal Pradesh 120 38 0 158 4 Assam 2231 3958 9 6198 5 Bihar 2039 6113 57 8209 6 Chandigarh 91 323 6 420 7 Chhattisgarh 780 1627 12 2419 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 90 30 0 120 9 Delhi 26588 41437 2365 70390 10 Goa 660 289 2 951 11 Gujarat 6120 21088 1735 28943 12 Haryana 4897 6925 188 12010 13 Himachal Pradesh 332 466 8 806 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2516 3818 88 6422 15 Jharkhand 626 1570 11 2207 16 Karnataka 3803 6151 164 10118 17 Kerala 1693 1888 22 3603 18 Ladakh 666 274 1 941 19 Madhya Pradesh 2441 9473 534 12448 20 Maharashtra 62369 73792 6739 142900 21 Manipur 642 328 0 970 22 Meghalaya 3 42 1 46 23 Mizoram 123 19 0 142 24 Nagaland 199 148 0 347 25 Odisha 1612 4123 17 5752 26 Puducherry 276 176 9 461 27 Punjab 1415 3099 113 4627 28 Rajasthan 3023 12611 375 16009 29 Sikkim 45 39 0 84 30 Tamil Nadu 28839 37763 866 67468 31 Telangana 5858 4361 225 10444 32 Tripura 361 897 1 1259 33 Uttarakhand 867 1721 35 2623 34 Uttar Pradesh 6375 12586 596 19557 35 West Bengal 4880 9702 591 15173 Cases being reassigned to states 8493 8493 Total# 186514 271697 14894 473105

The number of cases in the national capital has increased tremendously. Delhi has recorded 70,390 cases so far and the death toll has jumped to 2,365. Amid the rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government announced the extension of lockdown till July 31 in order to contain novel coronavirus cases in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).