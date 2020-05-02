Karnataka Govt Launches 'Seva Sindhu' Portal For Migrants And Others Stranded Opting to Leave or Enter State; Here's How to Register at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in

Migrant | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, May 2: The Karnataka Government has launched an online web portal "Seva Sindhu" to facilitate the movement of the stranded citizen amid the nationwide novel coronavirus lockdown. The portal- sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in - will help those stranded in the state, along with migrants of Karnataka who are stuck in other regions due to the COVID-19 crisis. Himachal Pradesh Launches Portal For Stranded Migrants to Enter or Exit The State; Here's How to Register at covid19epass.hp.gov.in.

"Those who want to travel from other states to Karnataka and from Karnataka to other states must register on 'Sevasindhu' website, then all intimation will be shared through the government side," said Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar. Punjab Govt Also Launches Portal For Migrants And Others Stranded Opting to Leave For Home States.

Stranded citizens need to visit sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in. On the main page, they could see options such as "Apply here to travel to other Indian states from Karnataka" and "Apply here to travel to Karnataka from other Indian states".

Based on their requirement, people need to choose if they want to visit Karnataka or travel to another destination from the state. The person needs to fill the required information and press on submit. The government will intimate the users via SMS, phone call or email.

The Centre on Friday extended lockdown in the country till May 17. In the latest guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the government is facilitating the return of migrant workers, students and other stranded people in the country.