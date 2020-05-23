Karnataka Mandates 7-Day Institutional Quarantine For Air Passengers Arriving From Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat And Three Other States

A quarantine facility (Photo Credits: IANS|Representational Image)

Bengaluru, May 23: Air passengers arriving in Karnataka from six select states will have to undergo 7-day institutional quarantine, said Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Saturday. Following 7-day institutional quarantine, they will be home quarantined, DGP Praveen Sood added. He announced these rules on Twitter as domestic flight operations are set to resume in India amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Rules For Passengers, Airlines: Self-Declaration Form Mandatory; Here's What is Allowed at Airports And During Flight Travel, What Isn't.

"Incoming domestic flight passengers from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh will undergo 7-day institutional quarantine, followed by home quarantine (sic)," Sood tweeted. It means air passengers arriving in Karnataka from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh will have to undergo institutional quarantine for seven days before they quarantine themselves at their homes. Jammu And Kashmir Govt Makes Institutional Quarantine for 14 Days a Must for Passengers Coming to UT.

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood's Tweet on Institutional Quarantine of Air Passengers:

Incoming domestic flight passenger from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh will undergo 7 day institutional Quarantine followed by home quarantine. — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) May 23, 2020

India's domestic passenger flight services will resume from Monday (May 25) in a staggered manner. The Centre has set new safety procedures along with price points for the recommencement of domestic flight operations. As per the guidelines, "Vulnerable" persons, such as very elderly, pregnant ladies and passengers with health issues, should avoid air travel. It further said that no physical check-in counters would be allowed at the airports.

"Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in shall be allowed to enter the airports," the guidelines said. Additionally, the guidelines said that passengers would be required to certify their status in terms of coronavirus infection through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form.

"Passengers shall not travel if they are staying in a containment zone. Also, they should not travel if they have tested positive for Covid-19. The passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form," the guidelines said.