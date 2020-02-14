Shaheen Bagh Protesters Hold Heart-Shaped Cutouts on Valentine’s Day Inviting PM Narendra Modi to Celebrate the Day With Them; See Pics and Video

Shaheen Bagh Protesters Hold Heart-Shaped Cutouts (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 14: Several anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi were seen holding heart-shaped cutouts with a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Valentine's Day 2020. The protesters have extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to come and celebrate Valentine’s Day- the day of love, with them on Friday. The protesters held posters that had the message, 'PM Modi please come to Shaheen Bagh' written on them.

Reports inform that the protesters will also unveil a “love song” and “a surprise gift” for PM Modi. The protesters protesting since December 15, 2019 demanding withdrawal of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). They are also demanding proposed all-India National Register of Citizens (NRC). Shaheen Bagh Protesters Remove Police Barricade to Allow Hindu Funeral Procession Pass; Watch Video.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi: Protesters at Shaheen Bagh hold heart-shaped cutouts with 'PM Modi please come to Shaheen Bagh' written on them. Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act has been going on at the spot. pic.twitter.com/nj4heo8IYM — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020

Video of Special Gift by Shaheen Bagh Protesters for PM Modi:

Special Song by Shaheen Bagh protesters:

On of the protesters was quoted in reports saying that, Prime Minister Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah or anyone else, can come and talk to them and if they convince them about whatever is happening is not against the Constitution, they shall end this protest. At the protest site, school buses, ambulances and emergency vehicles are allowed hassle-free movement.

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh have pitched a tent on a main road linking Noida to south-east Delhi via the Kalindi Kunj bridge. In December 2019, protests against the CAA and the NRC unfolded at several places including Shaheen Bagh, Zakir Nagar, Jamia Nagar, Khureji Khas and other places in the national capital apart from other parts of India.