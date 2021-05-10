Pune, May 10: Shambhajirao Kakade, veteran Janata Party leader and former Member of Parliament from Baramati Lok Sabha seat, died due to age-related ailments in his Pune home on Monday morning, family members said. He was 90 and is survived by his wife, three children and their families.

Known as Lalasaheb in social and political circles, Kakade was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati in 1977 and 1984 as a Janata Party candidate. Expressing grief, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Baramati had lost a strong political personality. Maharashtra Shocker: 38-Year-Old Unemployed Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife & Son in Pune.

"He was the veteran leader of Janata Dal and put a great impact on the state's politics. He worked towards giving direction to the new leadership," Pawar tweeted. The last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day, Kakade's kin said.