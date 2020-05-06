Sharukh, Man Who Was Arrested For Opening Fire at Police During North East Delhi Violence Moves Bail Plea in Karkardooma Court, Hearing to be Held at 2 pm Today

Shahrukh, man who opened fired at Police During Delhi Violence (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, May 6: Shahrukh, who was arrested on charges of opening fire on February 24 during violence in the North-East Delhi, has moved a bail plea in the case. According to an ANI update, the hearing will be held at 2 pm in Karkardooma Court. In March, Shahrukh was arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch from Uttar Pradesh.

He had pointed a pistol at Delhi Police Constable during the Delhi violence. A video of Shahrukh Khan pointing a gun at Delhi Police Head Constable Deepak Dahia had gone viral during the communal riots in northeast Delhi last month. Shahrukh, Man in Red T-Shirt Who Opened Fire at Police During North East Delhi Violence, Arrested From UP.

Hearing of Shahrukh's Bail Plea at 2 pm Today:

In the North East Delhi violence, over 46 people were killed while over 200 people were injured. After the clashes, SN Srivastava was appointed as new Police Commissioner of Delhi. He succeeded Amulya Patnaik. Patnaik, who was to retire in January this year, but he was given a one-month extension for the Delhi assembly elections which concluded on February 11.