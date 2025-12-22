Shimla, December 22: A doctor at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla is currently under investigation following allegations of assaulting a patient, an incident that has sparked immediate public protests and drawn widespread condemnation. The accusations have prompted both an official police complaint and the formation of an internal inquiry committee by the hospital administration.

The incident reportedly occurred within the premises of IGMC, a prominent medical institution in Himachal Pradesh. According to the patient's family, the doctor physically assaulted the patient during treatment, leading to distress and further injury. Specific details regarding the nature of the alleged assault have been shared with authorities. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Engineering Trainee Dies by Suicide Allegedly After Being Forced Into Sex by Girl, Accused Taken Into Custody.

Fight Breaks Out Between Doctor and Patient Inside Shimla's IGMC

SHOCKING INCIDENT AT HIMACHAL'S BIGGEST HOSPITAL! 😱 Reports claim Arjun Panwar, a teacher from Kupvi (Shimla) working at the famous Aspire Institute Shimla, went to IGMC this morning for an endoscopy. He was told to rest on a bed post-procedure... but another doctor said NO!… pic.twitter.com/syWMlQega7 — The Modern Himachal (@I_love_himachal) December 22, 2025

Public Outcry and Demands After Video of Assault Goes Viral

News of the alleged assault quickly led to a gathering of the patient's relatives and concerned citizens outside the hospital. Protesters demanded swift action against the accused doctor, including immediate suspension and arrest. Slogans were raised calling for justice and accountability, highlighting concerns over patient safety and professional conduct within the medical facility. The demonstration temporarily disrupted normal operations at the hospital entrance.

FIR Launched Against Doctor, Probe Underway

In response to the serious allegations and public pressure, the Shimla police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the doctor. Investigations are now underway to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 65-Year-Old Grandmother in Rohru.

Concurrently, the IGMC administration has established an internal inquiry committee. This committee is tasked with thoroughly investigating the matter, reviewing evidence, and interviewing all parties involved. Hospital authorities have assured the public that appropriate action will be taken based on the committee's findings.

Indira Gandhi Medical College serves as a crucial healthcare provider and teaching hospital for Himachal Pradesh and the surrounding regions. Such allegations of misconduct against medical professionals raise significant concerns regarding patient trust and the ethical standards expected within the institution. The outcome of both the police investigation and the internal inquiry is keenly awaited by the public and medical community alike.

