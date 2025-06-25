Shivpuri, June 25: Afraid of his wife, a man has sought permission for euthanasia during a public hearing in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, claiming she repeatedly threatens to falsely implicate him in a dowry case. Shakir Khan, a resident of Mahal Sarai Purani, said he no longer feels safe at home and has already attempted suicide twice. Drawing parallels to high-profile murder cases like Sonam and Raja Raghuvansi and Saurabh Rajput and Muskan Rastogi, Shakir expressed fear that he might meet a similar fate, stating, "She could have me locked up in a drum or thrown me into some deserted gorge."

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, Shakir alleged that his wife, Farzana, often threatens to file false dowry complaints against him, creating a hostile and unsafe environment at home. Despite lodging multiple complaints with the local police and even reaching out to his in-laws for help, Shakir claims that no effective action has been taken to address his plight. Instead, he has faced threats from his father-in-law and brother-in-law, worsening his mental distress. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Raped by 55-Year-Old Man in Bhind.

The mounting pressure and constant fear have driven Shakir to attempt suicide twice, once by consuming poison and another time by cutting his wrist, but both attempts were unsuccessful. He narrated his ordeal during the public hearing held on Wednesday, where he desperately sought intervention from the authorities. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5 Arrested in Connection With Gang-Rape of Minor, Filming of Sexual Assault in Sidhi District.

In his emotional appeal, Shakir compared his situation to the tragic cases of Sonam and Raja Raghuvansi, Saurabh Rajput and Muskan Rastogi, emphasising the severity of his fears. He expressed deep concern that, like these high-profile incidents, his life could be in grave danger if no help is provided. With no support from the police so far, Shakir urged the authorities either to ensure his safety or grant him permission for euthanasia as a last resort.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).