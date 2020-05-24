Jackfruit Falls on Man's Head in Kerala Causing Freak Injury, Hospital Finds Him Positive For COVID-19

Jackfruit | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Kannur, May 24: An intriguing new case of coronavirus was reported in Kerala, where the patient who tested positive had neither any recent travel history nor did he came contact with any infected person. He was tested for the contagious disease as a precautionary measure before undergoing a spine surgery. The test results came as a surprise for the patient, his kin and the medics. Kerala: Man Applies for Guinness World Records for 51.4 Kg Jackfruit in Backyard Farm.

The one-of-a-kind incident was confirmed at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur. The patient was to undergo the surgery for spine after he was inflicted with a freak injury due to jackfruit falling on his head. The accident took place in Kasargod's Belur, where he resides.

The injury caused by jackfruit had weakened his spine and limbs. "Our protocol dictates that we subject everyone who require immediate surgery to the Covid test, just to be sure. That’s when he tested positive,” the Indian Express quoted Dr K Sudeep, superintendent of the Pariyaram Medical College, as saying.

The health department officials are tracing the primary contacts of the infected patient to ascertain whether the virus was transmitted to them as well. His immediate family members have been quarantined.

According to Dr Sudeep, a possibility exists that the person may have contracted the virus while sharing the rickshaw on his visits to the hospital for his spine-related ailment. A map-tracing of the route could also be undertaken, he suggested.

The case of jackfruit injury leading to COVID-19 confirmation has raised fears of a possible community outbreak of coronavirus in Kerala. The state has so far denied that the disease has entered into third stage, claiming that most positive cases could be traced to those who returned from abroad or came in contact with infected persons. The tally of active cases stands at 276 -- a jump of 104 new infections over the last two days.