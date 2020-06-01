Should Delhi Hospitals Be Reserved Only For Delhiites During Coronavirus Pandemic? Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Suggestions From Public

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 1: Should hospitals in Delhi be reserved only for Delhites during coronavirus pandemic? Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought suggestions of Delhi residents on this question. "Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal has sought suggestions from the people of Delhi on whether Delhi hospitals should be reserved for Delhi residents during the Corona pandemic," the Delhi CMO said. Delhi Borders to be Sealed For a Week, Salons And Barbershops Allowed to Open: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in a tweet, stated that the suggestions can be sent by 5 pm on June 5. Here it may be noted that CM Arvind Kejriwal had in September last year said that residents of Delhi have to stand in long queues at hospitals because many patients from other states come to the national capital for treatment. Calling for better healthcare services across India, Kejriwal had asked how Delhi hospitals can serve the entire country.

"One person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500, returns after availing treatment worth Rs 5 lakh. While this makes us happy that these are the people of our country, Delhi has its own capacity. How can Delhi serve the people of the entire country, so there is a need for improving the healthcare facilities across the nation. It is a matter of great pride and happiness for us that the people of the entire country have confidence in Delhi government hospitals," Kejriwal had said.

Kejriwal has been taking suggestions of residents of Delhi on various issues related to the lockdown. Earlier today, the Chief Minister announced that the city's border will remain sealed for one more week. He said, if we opened up the borders, people would start coming from across the country, as Delhi offers the best health services.

"The border will be sealed for one week, and only essential services will be allowed. Rest, it will depend on the suggestions from the public," Kejriwal said as he sought public opinion on the same. "We are offering free treatment in government hospitals. The moment we open up the border, the beds will become limited. What should we do, should we open the border?" he asked.