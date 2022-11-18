New Delhi, November 18: Delhi Police along with a forensic team on Friday visited Gurugram's DLF Phase-II forest area and conducted searches to find more remains of Sharddha Walkar.

Sources said that the investigators suspect that Aftab Ameen Poonawalla might have disposed of some more body parts of his live-in partnerin the forest area while coming to his office. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi Police Make Efforts To Retrieve Chats of Accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla With Victim and Friends.

Aftab, who was arrested on November 12 for the brutal murder of Walkar, used to work in C-Vent, an IT company in Gurugram. Meanwhile, police teams have also initiated technical surveillance and are scanning text message echanged between Shraddha and Aftab.

Investigators are likely to take Aftab to various locations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which will help them establish the sequence of events leading to the heinous crome. On Wednesday, the court approved a narco test of the accused on Delhi Police's submission that he was not cooperating in the investigation. Shraddha Walkar Case: Aftab Ameen Poonawala, His Girlfriend Shifted to Chattarpur on May 15, Three Days Before Her Murder.

Sources have said that when Aftab was first called for questioning, he told the investigators the victim had left the house on May 22. "However, her belongings were at the house to which Aftab told police that she had only taken her phone. He also said that they did not speak to each other since she left," said the sources.

The investigators doubted his version and on strong questioning and through digital evidences, including the use of her Instagram account, which showed the location of the Mehrauli area, Aftab finally confessed to killing the victim and then chopping her body into 35 pieces.

