Bengaluru, August 5: The medical team of Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday informed that former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has no fever and his vital parameters are stable. The doctors also stated that the senior Congress leader's symptoms for COVID-19 have improved since admission and he is comfortable at present.

Informing about the health update, Manipal Hospital said, as quoted by ANI,"Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has no fever & his vital parameters are stable. He has been started on appropriate treatment & is being closely monitored by our experts. His symptoms have improved since admission & is comfortable at present." Siddaramaiah, Former Karnataka CM, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalised.

Here's what Manipal Hospital said:

Earlier on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah had said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised after contracting COVID-19. He also urged people who came in contact with him recently to quarantine themselves as a precautionary measure.

Apart from this, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after he had tested positive for coronavirus. His daughter BY Padmavati also contracted the deadly virus. The Manipal Hospital administration said on Tuesday stated that Yediyurappa is clinically stable and is being monitored closely.

