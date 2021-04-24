Pune , April 24: The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday issued a statement about the pricing of Covishield vaccine. The SII defended the pricing of the COVID-19 vaccine at Rs 600 for private hospitals and Rs 400 for the government. The vaccine manufacturer in the state said that only a limited portion of Serum Institute of India's volume would be sold to private hospitals at INR 600 per dose..

The SII added, "The price of the vaccine is still lower than a lot of other medical treatment and essentials required to treat COVID-19 and other life-threatening diseases." Notably, the SII manufactures AstraZeneca's vaccine Covishield at its Pune facility. Last week, it announced a price of Rs 600 per dose and at Rs 400 for state governments and any new contract by the central government. It drew criticism as the price announced last week was compared to Rs 150 per dose it charges the central government for the existing supplies.

Statement by SII:

We at @SerumInstIndia have for the past five decades been at the forefront of supplying vaccines and saving lives globally. We care about and respect every human life and strongly believe in transparency, and thus we hope our statement below can clear any confusions. pic.twitter.com/YQ3x38BuFL — SerumInstituteIndia (@SerumInstIndia) April 24, 2021

The statement further reads, "There was an inaccurate comparison done between the global prices of the vaccine with India. Covisheld is the most affordable Covid-19 vaccine available in the market today." The company said that the price was "kept low globally as it was based on advance funding given by those countries for at risk vaccine manufacturing." Haryana: 1,710 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine, Including 1,270 of Covishield and 440 of Covaxin, Stolen From Civil Hospital in Jind District.

"The current situation is extremely dire, the virus is constantly mutating while the public remains at risk. Identifying the uncertainty, we have to ensure sustainability as we must be able to invest in scaling up and expanding our capacity to fight the pandemic and save lives, "the SII said in the statement.

Earlier the day, the Health Ministry issued a statement giving clarification about its vaccination policy. The ministry treated, "It is clarified that the government of India's procurement price for both COVID-19 vaccines remains Rs 150 per dose. GOI procured doses will continue to be provided TOTALLY FREE to state." From May, the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to all adults above 18 years. People between 18 and 45 years will be vaccinated at private hospitals.

