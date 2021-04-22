Jind, April 22: As many as 1,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were stolen from the PPC centre at Civil Hospital in Haryana's Jind district, officials said on Thursday.

"1270 of Covishield and 440 of Covaxin have been stolen from PPC centre. Some important files have also been stolen," said an official from the centre. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: States to Get Covishield at Rs 400 Per Dose, Private Hospitals at Rs 600, Says Serum Institute of India.

Here's the tweet:

Haryana | COVID19 vaccine has been stolen from PP Medical Centre in Jind. The video footage shows two people committing the crime. We are investigating the matter: Police pic.twitter.com/jf3IqpMyLC — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

Centre's incharge said, "I'll also check our main store that keeps supply for the entire district. I'll also inform officials."

He further said that police inquiry has been initiated and proper inquiry will be done.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)