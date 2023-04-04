Gangtok, April 4: Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula area on Tuesday, police officials said here.

The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital.

Rescue Operation Underway

"Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official here said. Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.