Gangtok, April 4: Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula area on Tuesday, police officials said here.

The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital.

Rescue Operation Underway

VIDEO | Six tourists dead, several others feared trapped as massive avalanche hits #Nathula in Sikkim. pic.twitter.com/d7lT5AYyp1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2023

"Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official here said. Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.