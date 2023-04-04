Gangtok, April 4: Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula area on Tuesday, police officials said here.
The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital. Sikkim: Avalanche in Nathula Border Area Kills Six Tourists, Injures 11.
Rescue Operation Underway
VIDEO | Six tourists dead, several others feared trapped as massive avalanche hits #Nathula in Sikkim. pic.twitter.com/d7lT5AYyp1
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2023
"Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official here said. Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.