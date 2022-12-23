Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, some passengers arriving at Delhi's IGI airport seen wearing masks after the Centre issued coronavirus guidelines. Pictures of passengers wearing face masks have gone viral on social media. Speaking to ANI, Sreejita, a passenger said, "We should take precautions. I hope it doesn't spread like last time. Govt has time to prepare for its prevention. We were asked to wear masks inside the flight." COVID-19 Preventive Measure: India to Randomly Test 2% of Total Passengers in International Flights.

Passengers at IGI Airport Seen Wearing Masks

Delhi | Some passengers at IGI airport seen wearing masks after Centre issued Covid guidelines We should take precautions. I hope it doesn't spread like last time. Govt has time to prepare for its prevention. We were asked to wear masks inside the flight: Sreejita, a passenger pic.twitter.com/f1ZrtLVlwo — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022

