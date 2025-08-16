A major accident occurred in Sonbhadra’s Chopan police station area when a diesel-laden tanker overturned in Markundi Valley after its brakes failed. The tanker, en route from Mughalsarai to Chhattisgarh, lost control and spilled around 20,000 litres of diesel on the road. The cleaner, Arvind Yadav, sustained serious injuries, while the driver, Sandeep Gupta, narrowly escaped. As the fuel gushed out, locals and passersby rushed with buckets, bottles, and containers to collect it, creating chaos and blocking traffic for nearly half an hour. Several motorcyclists skidded on the slippery road and suffered minor injuries. Gurma police outpost in-charge Dharmnarayan Bhargava, along with the fire brigade, reached the spot, sent the injured to the district hospital, cleared the road, and restored traffic movement. Frequent accidents make Markundi Valley a notorious accident-prone zone. Indore Robbery Video: Burglars Loot Retired Judge’s Home Within Minutes in Madhya Pradesh, Escape With Cash and Jewellery As He Slept (Watch Video).

Diesel Loot in Sonbhadra

प्रकरण में अवगत कराना है कि मारकुंडी घाटी में डीजल टैंकर दुर्घटना में घायल क्लीनर को उपचार हेतु अस्पताल भिजवा दिया गया है। टैंकर को क्रेन से हटाकर साइड में खड़ा किया गया तथा बहा हुआ डीजल को फायर ब्रिगेड द्वारा पानी मारकर साफ कराया गया है। यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारु रूप से चल रही है। — Sonbhadra Police (@sonbhadrapolice) August 16, 2025

