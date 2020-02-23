Sonbhadra, in News For 'Gold Mine Reserve', is Reeling Under Fluorosis; 269 Villages Affected and 13 Deaths So Far

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, February 23: Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, in news recently for the alleged discovery of a massive gold mine reserve, is also reeling under a severe fluorosis outbreak since the past year. Over 269 villages are affected by the chronic disease, with the victims numbering to nearly 10,000, reports said. In the last four month, 13 deaths were reported alone in the Chaupan block. Goldmine in Sonbhadra: Did Authorities Find 3,000 Tonnes of Gold Reserves in Uttar Pradesh? GSI Reveals Truth.

Nearly 25-30 patients in the district are in critical condition, as per reports. Environmental activist Jagat Narayan Vishwakarma blamed the government for "not even adhering to the NGT (National Green Tribunal) guidelines" to clean the water reserves in the region. Since the general elections last year, the locals have called upon the state and central governments to address the fluorosis crisis.

Fluorosis, a condition caused by excessive intake of fluorine compound, leads to mottling of the teeth in initial stages followed by the calcification of ligaments. Dr Firoz Ambodin, deployed at a Community Health Care Centre in the region, said the entire area is affected by fluorosis. The patients are advised to use clean water and amla for its treatment. Calcium medicines also aid in combating the disease, he added.

Even as Sonbhadra is reeling under one of the worst fluorosis outbreak, the district drew media glare only after a mining official said it is suspected that a gold reserve of over 3,000 tonnes is deposited in the region. The claim, however, was contradicted by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), stating that a maximum of 160 kg of gold could only be extracted from the site.

"GSI has issued a clarification on reports about gold reserves in Sonbhadra. The total extraction will be approximately 160 kgs, not 3350 kgs as mentioned in several media reports which were clearly exaggerated," said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.