SSC Board Exam 2020: Reports Claim Class X Marathi Paper Leaked 10 Mins Before Exam on WhatsApp in Jalgaon, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad Calls It ‘Fake News’

Jalgaon, March 4: On the first day of examination on Tuesday, reports emerged that Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board's Marathi question paper was allegedly leaked 10 minutes before the exam in Jalgaon district. The SSC Board 2020 Marathi question paper was found circulating on WhatsApp ten minutes before the test. SSC Board Exam 2020: Follow These Instructions During Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10 Examinations

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, however, said the Nashik Divisional Education Board secretary probed the incident of an alleged paper leak at the examination centre at Kurha, but did not find any breach. The probe found that Class 10 Marathi paper was not leaked. Maharashtra: Group of Men Climb Boundary Wall of School in Yavatmal, Pass Chits to Class 10th Students During Exam (Watch Video).

"Hence, the exam candidates should not believe in any rumour and face exam in a stress-free atmosphere. Best wishes to all the students," Gaikwad said.

Meanwhile, on the first-day exams, a total of 65 cases of cheating and copying were reported from the state. 20 cases were reported in Amravati, 13 in Nagpur, 11 in Aurangabad, 12 in Nashik, 8 in Latur and one in Pune division. No cases were reported in Mumbai, Kolhapur and Konkan division.