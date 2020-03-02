SSC Board Exam 2020 Starts Tomorrow, Follow These Instructions During Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10 Examinations

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will start class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams from tomorrow, March 3, 2020. According to media reports, over 17 lakhs students are expected to appear in the SSC board exam 2020. Maharashtra Board will conduct the class 10 SSC board exams 2020 in two sessions—morning and afternoon. The Maharashtra SSC board exam 2020 date sheet is available at the official websites of MSBSHSE; mahahsscboard.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Below in this article, we have mentioned a few instructions that students need to follow during Maharashtra MSBSHSE class 10 annual board examinations.

SSC Board Exam 2020: Important Instructions

1. The SSC board exams 2020 will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will begin from 11:00 am, and the afternoon session will be from 3:00 pm onwards.

2. Students will get three hours to finish answering their question paper.

3. They must report to the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam time for both the slots.

4. The exam hall entry will be closed 15 minutes before the start of the examination. Hence, students must prepare their transport accordingly to reach the venue before time.

5. The SSC board exam 2020 admit card is an important document and candidates should not forget to carry the same throughout the board exam 2020. Without the admit card, no students will be allowed to appear in the SSC board exam 2020.

6. Any textbooks, mobile phones or other electronic devices are not allowed to be carried inside the SSC board exam 2020 hall.

7. Stationery items such as pen, pencils, geometry box, etc. should be carried out by students.

Above are the essential instructions, students must follow during the SSC board exam 2020. According to the date sheet, the class 10 state board exam, 2020 will be over by March 23, with Social Science and Geography being the last examinations. We at LatestLY wish all the students all the very best for the SSC Board Exams 2020.