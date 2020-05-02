Standalone Liquor Stores to Open in Karnataka From 4th May in Red, Orange and Green Zones, Except in Containment Areas; Know Timings For Wine Shops During Lockdown 3.0

File image of a liquor shop shut | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, May 2: Standalone liquor stores serving alcohol would be re-opened across Karnataka from Monday, May 4, in view of the relaxation of certain lockdown measures. The resumption of liquor sale was announced by State Excise Minister H Nagesh. The operational timings of shops selling liquor would be regulated. Lockdown 3.0: Barber Shops to Open, Sale of Non-Essentials by E-Commerce Platforms Allowed in Green, Orange Zones, Clarifies MHA.

"Standalone liquor stores to open across Karnataka from Monday (4th May) except in containment zones. Timings will be 9 am to 7 pm," the Minister was reported as saying. The announcement came shortly after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a clarification to its earlier order, allowing in liquor and barber shops to function in non-containment areas.

The order earlier issued by the MHA allowed liquor to be sold only in green zones. A clarification issued by the Centre today confirmed that liquor stores can remain functional in orange zones as well.

The Karnataka government, hours before announcing the permit granted to liquor shops, issued revised lockdown orders which will come into force from May 4. The state, in accordance to the MHA guidelines, will allow economic activities to resume - under social distancing measures - in orange and green zones. See Revised Guidelines Issued by Karnataka Govt on What Will Remain Open and Closed.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in a statement issued by his Office on Friday, said the state is looking forward towards resuming the economic activities at the earliest. "Karnataka government intends to resume economic activities soon and has held meeting with representatives of associations of commerce and industries in this regard. Government has appealed to the employers to protect the interest of their workers and pay salaries," the CMO said.

"Therefore, it is a sincere request to all the migrant workers to stay back in Karnataka and cooperate with us to resume the economic activities once we receive directions from Union government," the statement further added.