Subho Nabo Barsho, Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu 2020 Messages: PM Narendra Modi Extends Festive Greetings to People of the Nation on New Year, Prays For Strength to Fight COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 14: PM Narendra Modi has extended his warm greetings to the people of the nation on the various festive occasions today. In a tweet, he hoped that may these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India, and bring joy and good health. He further prayed that may all of us get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come.

There is festivity in the air, as communities across the country are celebrating their New Year. The Bengalis are celebrating Subho Nabo Barsho, Assamese are welcoming their New Year by celebrating Bohag Bihu today. People in Kerala are celebrating Vishu and today is also Puthandu, known as Puthuvarusham or Tamil New Year. PM Narendra Modi to Address the Nation at 10 AM Today, Likely to Announce Further Plans, Extension of Lockdown to Fight COVID-19 Spread.

Check Narendra Modi's tweet on this festive occasion:

Greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

Here's PM Modi's tweet on the occasion of Nabo Barsho:

PM Narendra Modi has sent greetings on Poila Boishakh and wished people a great year ahead. Pohela Boishakh Images & 1427 Bengali New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, and GIF Greetings to Send on Poila Baisakh.

শুভ নববর্ষ ! পয়লা বৈশাখের শুভেচ্ছা গ্রহণ করুন। নতুন বছর আপনাদের সকলের জীবনে সুখ, সমৃদ্ধির বার্তা নিয়ে আসুক। সকলে সুস্থ থাকুন, ভালো থাকুন। Shubho Nabo Barsho! Greetings on Poila Boishakh. Have a wonderful year ahead, where everyone is healthy and prosperous. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

PM Narendra Modi's tweet on Vishu:

Narendra Modi has wished people Happy Vishu and hoped that this new year brings new hope and energy. Vishu 2020 Wishes & HD Photos: Vishu Ashamsakal Messages, Telegram Images, Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs to Send on Kerala New Year.

എല്ലാവർക്കും ആഹ്ളാദപൂർണമായ വിഷു ആശംസകൾ! പുതുവർഷം പുതിയ പ്രതീക്ഷയും ഊർജവും പ്രദാനംചെയ്യുന്നു. എല്ലാവർക്കും ക്ഷേമവും സൗഖ്യവും ഉണ്ടാവട്ടെ. Happy Vishu to everyone! A new year brings new hope and new energy. May the coming year bring good health and well-being in everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

Check PM Modi's tweet on the occasion of Bohag Bihu:

On the occasion of Assamese New Year, Narendra Modi has wished the people of Assam a great day and a wonderful New Year. Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Greetings: Celebrate Assam New Year With Rongali Bihu HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and Wallpapers.

ৰঙালী বিহু আৰু অসমীয়া নৱবৰ্ষৰ এই শুভক্ষণত আপোনালোক আটাইকে মোৰ আন্তৰিক ওলগ তথা শুভেচ্ছা জ্ঞাপন কৰিছোঁ। অসমৰ জনজীৱনৰ বাপতিসাহোন এই উৎসৱে সমাজত ঐক্য আৰু সম্প্ৰীতিৰ বান্ধোন অধিক দৃঢ় কৰি তোলক তাৰেই কামনা কৰিছোঁ। Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Bohag Bihu. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

Here's what PM has tweeted on the occasion of Tamil New Year:

Narendra Modi has wished people on the festive occasion of Puthandu and hoped for a year full of joy and good health. Happy Puthandu 2020 Wishes & Puthandu Vazthukal HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIFs and SMS to Send Greetings on Tamil New Year.

அனைவருக்கும், குறிப்பாக என் தமிழ்ச் சகோதரர் சகோதரிகளுக்கும் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள். இன்பம் நிறைந்த ஆண்டாக இது அமைந்திடப் பிரார்த்திக்கிறேன்.எதிர்வரும் ஆண்டில் உங்கள் விழைவுகள் யாவும் நிறைவேறிடட்டும். Puthandu wishes to all. Praying for a year full of joy and wonderful health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address people of the nation on today at 10 am. During his address, the Prime Minister is likely to announce the extension of the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown and exemptions, if there are any.