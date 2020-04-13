Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Greetings: Celebrate Assam New Year With Rongali Bihu HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and Wallpapers

Bohag Bihu Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Greetings: Bohag Bihu which is also known as Rongali Bihu, is celebrated by the people of Assam to mark the Assamese New Year. The festival is celebrated over a period of seven days after Vishuva Sankranti in the month of Vaisakh, locally called ‘Bohag’. This year, the festival will begin on April 14 and end on April 20, 2020. Unfortunately, due to coronavirus lockdown, Rongali Bihu will have to be celebrated indoors, however, you could connect with your loved ones by sending out Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 greetings, wishes. You can download Bohag Bihu HD images, Bohag Bihu quotes, Bohag Bihu Whatsapp stickers, Bohag Bihu GIFs and Bohag Bihu wallpapers to celebrate the Assamese New Year. Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Assamese New Year With WhatsApp Stickers & GIF Greetings on Rongali Bihu.

Bohag Bihu is celebrated over seven days - Raati Bihu, Chot Bihu, Goru Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Kutum Bihu, Mela Bihu and Chera Bihu respectively. Bihu is observed thrice in a year. The festive day includes rituals like people taking an early bath, giving a bath to their cattle with raw turmeric and urad dal paste. On this day people wear new clothes and seek blessings from elderlies at home. Apart from preparing various food delicacies people wear new clothes and seek blessings from the elders while also exchanging gifts. Bohag Bihu Recipes 2020: From Khar to Til Pitha, Traditional Rongali Bihu Delicacies You Can Prepare to Celebrate Assamese New Year.

Even if you will not be able to meet your friends and relatives on this day due to coronavirus pandemic that has forced a nationwide lockdown, you can connect with them through lovely messages. We will provide you with amazing greetings, wishes, HD images, wallpapers, quotes and GIF images to wish your loved ones Happy Bohag Bihu 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Bihu Fill Your Life With Lots of Energy and Enthusiasm, May You Be Blessed With All the Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Bihu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Vow to Take Life in Our Stride This Bihu and Make It Tolerable As Well as Beautiful by Accepting Sorrow and Happiness With Sanity. Happy Rongali Bihu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Time to Welcome the Colours of Spring and Enjoy the Festivities That Bihu Brings. Let Us Look Forward to a Year Filled With Peace, Prosperity, Joy and Satisfaction.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to Almighty That You Enter This Bihu With Great Hope and Confidence to Bring About Beautiful Changes in Life. Happy Rongali Bihu to You and Your Dear Ones.

