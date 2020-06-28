Ludhiana, June 28: With rising COVID-19 cases in Punjab's Ludhiana, the city has also witnessed a surge in suicide and domestic violence cases. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akhil Chaudhary since the lockdown, 100 cases of suicide and 1500 cases of domestic violence have been registered. He said that before the lockdown, 60 cases of suicide and 850 of domestic violence were reported. Suicide Prevention: Ways to Help Someone with Depression and Suicidal Thoughts.

"Suicide and domestic violence cases have increased during the lockdown in Ludhiana, Punjab. 60 suicide cases and 850 complaints of domestic violence were reported before lockdown this year. During the lockdown, 100 cases of suicide and 1500 domestic complaints have been registered," Chaudhary said. NCW Launches WhatsApp Number to Report Domestic Violence During Coronavirus Lockdown.

According to the police official, preliminary investigation suggests that depression, financial problems and unemployment are some of the reasons behind the suicide in the city. "It has also been seen that suicidal tendency is increasing among people between 30-40 age group," Chaudhary said.

India has been under lockdown since March 23 to curb the spread of COVID-19. Although, several activities are allowed by the government, however, there are still some restrictions on travel, cinema halls, etc.

Meanwhile, Punjab COVID-19 tally has risen to 5056, according to the latest update by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 1,608 are active cases, while 3,320 individuals have recovered. Till now, 128 people have also died due to infection in the state.

