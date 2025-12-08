Stocks of Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLDELEC) opened on a negative note today, December 8. As per the latest stock market updates and developments, shares of Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLDELEC) were trading at INR 34.88 after declining by INR 0.61 or 1.75 per cent in early trade. Stocks of Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLDELEC) saw their 52-week high of INR 100.40 on December 17 last year and low of INR 34.60 today, December 8. InterGlobe Aviation Share Price Today, December 8: Stocks of InterGlobe Aviation Limited Fall by INR 200 in Early Trade Amid IndiGo Flight Disruptions, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Ola Electric Stock Price Today, December 8, 2025

Shares of Ola Electric opened on a negative note today (Photo Credits: NSE)

