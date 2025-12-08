The makers of director A R Jeeva's gripping drama, Lockdown, featuring actress Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, on Monday announced that their film would now hit screens worldwide on December 12 this year. ‘Lockdown’ Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi and Sasikumar Unveil Anupama Parameswaran’s Gripping Survival Drama Based on a True Story (Watch Video).

Taking to its X timeline, Lyca Productions, the firm producing the picture wrote, "When life turns upside down, choices get harder. #Lockdown ⚡️ hits theatres on December 12."

Anupama Parameswaran Starrer Set for December 12 Release After Rain-Induced Delay

It may be recalled that the release of the film, which was originally slated for December 5 this year, was postponed in the wake of the incessant rains that lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu last week.

Tamil Nadu and in particular, Chennai, received steady rainfall for almost a week as a result of the deep depression caused by the remnants of cyclone Ditwah, which wrecked havoc in neighbouring Sri Lanka. As a result, the makers chose to postpone the film's release.

While announcing the postponement, Lyca Productions had said, "With the ongoing rains, the release of #Lockdown has been postponed. Your safety comes first. We’ll meet you in theatres soon. #LockdownInCinemasSoon."

It also published a statement that read,"Due to the ongoing heavy rains and adverse weather conditions, the release of our film #Lockdown has been postponed. In light of the current challenges, we are delaying the release to prioritize the safety of our audience, theatre staff, and partners. Please stay safe and take necessary precautions. We look forward to welcoming you to cinemas soon to experience Lockdown on the big screen."

Now, with the rains having receded, the makers have announced the film's release date as December 12.

The Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.

Lockdown, a woman-centric film, has triggered huge expectations as it is based on a true story.

A trailer released by the makers begins with Anupama Parameswaran (who plays the character of Anitha in the film) expressing fear to go home. It is evident she has a problem about which she cannot speak to her family. To add to her complications, we see unwanted advances being made by men to her.

Under these circumstances, a 21-day nationwide lockdown is announced to check the spread of COVID forcing Anitha to stay home.

Anitha's behaviour causes her parents to worry. Her mom notices that she is constantly checking her phone and losing her temper. The trailer also goes on to show Anitha and her friend attempting to contact a doctor. However, he has been isolated because of contracting the virus.

The trailer also shows Anitha desperately calling all her friends to borrow cash. This makes her parents worried. They ask her why she is asking everyone for money.

The trailer ends with Anitha apologising to her dad, saying that she won't do it again.

Produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, the film will, apart from Anupama Parameswaran, also feature actors Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Livingston, Indhumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Lollu Sabha Maran, Vinayak Raj, Vidhu, Abhirami, Ravathi, Sanjivie, Priya Ganesh and Asha among others.

Music for the film has been scored by the gifted NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, while cinematography is by K.A. Sakthivel. The film has editing by V J Sabu Joseph and art direction by A Jayakumar.

Choreography for the film is by Sherif and Sri Girish while stunts have been choreographed by Om Sivaprakash. Costumes for the film have been designed by Meenakshi Shreedharan.

