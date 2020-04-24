Supreme Court Grants 3 Weeks of Interim Protection to Arnab Goswami While Hearing Pleas Challenging FIRs Against The Journalist

File image of Supreme Court. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 24: The Supreme Court, in its interim order, granted 3 weeks of interim protection and no coercive action against the petitioner, Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of the Republic TV. He can move an anticipatory bail application in three weeks. In addition to this, the Apex Court also mentioned that any other FIR filed thereafter shall also remain stayed till further orders. The matter is again slated to be heard after eight weeks.

Multiples FIRs have been filed against the journalist from the states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Jammu & Kashmir. The Supreme Court bench on Friday, headed by Justice Dr D Y Chandrachud and Justice M R Shah heard the petition filed by Arnab Goswami, challenging the FIRs registered against him in various parts of the country. Delhi High Court Dismisses Arnab Goswami's Plea Challenging FIR on Shashi Tharoor's Complaint.

Here are a few tweets from Supreme Court Hearing Today:

According to an ANI update, Advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Maharashtra said, "You are creating communal violence by citing such statements if FIRs have been registered, how can you quash it at this stage? Let the people be investigated, what is wrong in it?"

According to the Bar & Bench update, in the interim, proceedings on all the FIRs except one filed in Nagpur to stay till further orders. The FIR filed in Sadar Police Station, Nagpur to be transferred to NM Joshi Marg Police Station, Mumbai.