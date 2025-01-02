A woman in Vasai, near Mumbai, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) accusing a 50-year-old man of raping her on December 31 and January 1. According to the complaint, the assault occurred in two locations, first in a company cabin and later on its rooftop. The woman, whose identity is being withheld for privacy reasons, approached the Vasai Police Station to report the crime. The accused, whose name is not yet disclosed, is currently on the run, with authorities launching an investigation into the matter. The victim has stated that she was forcibly assaulted in the company cabin, and the abuse continued on the rooftop. The police are working on gathering evidence and tracking down the suspect, who has yet to be apprehended. Palghar: 20-Year-Old Mentally-Challenged Woman Raped Multiple Times in Vasai.

Minor Girl Working at Company Raped Twice by Employee

Maharashtra: Visual of Police Station of Vasai where a woman in Vasai, near Mumbai, filed an FIR asserting that she was raped on December 31 and January 1—first in a company cabin and then on its rooftop. The accused is absconding pic.twitter.com/lvwXdiV4Yq — IANS (@ians_india) January 2, 2025

