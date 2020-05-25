Pigeon, Suspected to be 'Spy' from Pakistan, Captured Along IB in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Spy' Pigeon (Photo CRedits: ANI)

Jammu, May 25: A pigeon, suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying, was captured along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

They said the pigeon, carrying a "coded message", was captured by residents of Manyari village in Hiranagar sector soon after it flew into this side from Pakistan.

Security agencies concerned are working to decipher the "coded message", the officials said.

"The villagers handed over the pigeon (to the local police station) yesterday. A ring was seen attached to one of its legs with some numbers on it and a probe is on," Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathua Shailendra Mishra said.