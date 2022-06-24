Chennai, June 24: Coimbatore Rural district police in Tamil Nadu have booked unidentified people for raping, sexually assaulting and impregnating a Person with Disability (PwD) woman.

Sources in the police said that the woman had given birth twice and the police are ascertaining whether the woman was raped by a single person or multiple. A case has been registered under Sections 376(2)(1) and section 92(b) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. A DNA test will be conducted on the woman and her children to track and arrest the perpetrator.

The 29-year-old woman was living with her rag picker father in an abandoned shelter at Thondamathur. The woman gave birth to a baby boy in 2020 which was given for adoption to the social welfare department.

Police said that the 64-year-old father and his daughter did not complaint about the sexual assault and subsequently shifted to another under-construction house at Ranga Nagar near Perur in Coimbatore rural area.

It was after the local people alerted the police that the woman again delivered a baby girl in March 2022, that the law enforcers commenced acting on the matter. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Held for Raping Business Woman in Jaipur, Sent to Judicial Custody.

The locals raised a complaint to the district collector who promptly directed the Social welfare department. Officials from the social welfare department and Coimbatore rural police rescued them and sent them to an adoption home at Selur.

The district social welfare officer lodged a written complaint about the rape and sexual assault of the woman and case is registered under the IPC Section 376(2)(1) and section 92(b). Police said that the woman was not willing to submit a complaint and it may be due to the fact that the perpetrator is a known person. A senior police officer told IANS that the police is on the track and will soon find out and arrest the culprit or culprits.

