Chennai, November 30: Farmers in Tamil Nadu, reportedly denied permission by the police to travel to Delhi, staged a unique form of protest in Tiruchirapalli. The protesters flung paper planes with their demands written on it, to symbolically mark their angst against the Centre. The unions representing the farmers demanded the revocation of the recently-enacted farm laws at the earliest. Farmers Protest in Delhi: Tikri, Singhu Borders Closed For Traffic Movement, Security Tightened at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad Border.

"We tried to go to Delhi but police stopped us. Centre must take back the new farm laws," said a farmer who joined the demonstration. The agrarian bodies in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have supported the agitation which their counterparts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are leading in Delhi.

Watch Video of Tamil Nadu Farmers Flinging Paper Planes to Mark Protest

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Farmers' union in Tiruchirapalli stage protest against new farm laws by flinging paper planes with their demands written on it. "We tried to go to Delhi but police stopped us. Centre must take back the new farm laws," says a farmer. pic.twitter.com/AW1MvZCkKG — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

The three farm laws, which the Centre passed through the Parliament in September-end, allows the farmers to directly sell their produce by surpassing the middlement and mandis. While the government has called the legislations a pathbreaking move to increase agrarian income, the protesting farmers have alleged a ploy to dismantle the APMC system of procurement, thereby diluting the MSP regime.

