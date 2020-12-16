Kerala, December 16: Tamil Nadu and Kerala will experience heavy rains for the next few days, IMD said in its weather forecast. The weather forecasting body has said that places like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will also witness thunderstorm accompanied by lightning.

IMD further said that the weather is likely to be dry in remaining parts of the country. Northern India, on the other hand, is under the grip of cold wave and dense fog has enveloped many states. Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season 4.1 degrees Celsium - on Tuesday. Delhi Winters: Dense Fog Engulfs Parts of National Capital, Minimum Temperature Likely to Drop to 4 Degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 18 degree Celsius on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Delhi is reeling cold wave as the icy winds blow from snow-covered western Himalayas. The dense fog in the national capital also reduced visibility, thus affecting flight operations at the Delhi airport. Experts believe that the visibility should be around 800 metres at the airport for flights to take off.

