Trichy, July 8: A suspended associate professor in Tamil Nadu, who is accused of sexually harassing students, was arrested by the police on Wednesday. CJ Paul Chandramohan, who heads the department of Tamil literature of Bishop Heber College in Trichy, was arrested following a complaint from the fact-finding committee of the district administration which investigated the allegations. Chennai: Sexual Harassment Case Lodged Against Another Teacher, Athletic Coach; Third Teacher To Be Booked This Week.

At least five postgraduate Tamil literature students of Bishop Heber College accused Chandramohan of sexually harassing them. He allegedly used double entendre to explain the subjects to female students during their offline classes in February. The associate professor was suspended on June 30 after an internal inquiry by the college found prime facie evidence against him. IIT Madras: Assistant Professor Resigns Over Alleged Caste Discrimination.

Later, the district administration took suo motu cognisance of the issue and formed a fact-finding committee to probe the alleged incident. After its investigation, the fact-finding committee lodged a complaint against Chandramohan. District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) and member-secretary of the fact-finding committee, A Thamimmunisha, filed the complaint.

Acting on the complaint, cops of the all women police station (AWPS), Srirangam, arrested Chandramohan. Various charges including uttering obscene words and actions intending to insult the modesty of women, under IPC and Tamil Nadu prohibition of harassment of Women Act 1998 have been slapped on the accused professor, according to a TOI report.

Following his arrest, Chandramohan was questioned by police and later produced in the district court which remanded him in judicial custody, the report added. Tamil Nadu has recently been rocked with allegations of sexual harassment against professors of leading institutes.

