In a shocking incident at the Chengalpattu District Court in Tamil Nadu, a man named Lokesh was severely injured when he was assaulted by a group of 5-6 individuals using a country bomb and sickle. The attack took place while Lokesh was present at the court premises for a case investigation. Local authorities and police are investigating the incident. According to Chengalpattu SP V.V Sai Praneeth, the investigation is currently underway, with the primary focus on identifying and apprehending the accused responsible for the violent attack. The video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI. Tamil Nadu: State Archaeology Department Discovers Chola-Era Stone Pillar From Maaligaimedu Excavation Site (See Pic).

Brutal Attack Unfolds at Chengalpattu District Court

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | A man, identified as Lokesh was critically injured after he was attacked with a country bomb and sickle by 5-6 people at Chengalpattu District Court. Investigation underway. Police present at the spot. Chengalpattu SP, V.V Sai Praneeth says, "Investigation… pic.twitter.com/evMHMbGY0e — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

