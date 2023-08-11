Chennai, August 11: At least six people were killed in an accident in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu on Friday, said officials. The accident occurred when a tipper lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and hit two-wheelers. The lorry was at high speed and six people, who were riding three two-wheelers, died on the spot. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Car Falls Into Roadside Ditch on Trichy-Chennai National Highway in Cuddalore; Four Killed.

The tipper lorry also hit pedestrians and nine people were injured and admitted in various hospitals in Chengalpattu, including district hospital. Of this, the condition of three people was critical. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Four Killed As Car Collides With Speeding Truck in Madurai.

Police sources in Chengalpattu told IANS that the driver of the lorry that caused the accident was absconding and a search is on for him. Further details are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2023 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).