Coimbatore, February 15: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a 32-year-old man allegedly raped and impregnated his paramour’s 17-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district. The accused was arrested on Monday. He raped the girl repeatedly. The matter surfaced after the rape survivor complaint of stomach pain. She was then taken to a hospital. Tamil Nadu Horror: Minor Girl Raped Repeatedly By 20-Year-Old Youth in Trichy; Accused Arrested.

During a medical check-up, it was found that the girl was three months pregnant. According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl’s father died 13 years ago and after which her mother developed an affair with the accused. He had separated from his wife more than eight years ago.

The accused then shifted to the home of the minor girl’s mother and started living with them. The 32-year-old man used to rape the girl when her mother was not at home. The accused is a private town bus driver. After it was found that the girl was three months pregnant, the doctors of the hospital informed the police. Tamil Nadu Horror: 37-Year-Old Man Rapes Minor Daughter In Coimbatore District, Arrested.

A case was registered against the 32-year-old man under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police immediately swung into action and arrested the accused. He was sent to judicial custody. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

