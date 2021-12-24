Coimbatore, December 24: In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man allegedly raped his minor daughter in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district on Monday. The 10-year-old girl is a class-V student. The incident took place in Annur Taluk of the district. The accused was arrested by the police. The man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he sexually assaulted his daughter. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes And Kills Daughter For Marrying Outside Caste In Bhopal District.

At the time of the incident, the girl’s mother was away at work. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused went to his home in an inebriated condition and sexually assaulted his minor daughter. When the girl’s mother came back from work, she narrated her ordeal. The woman then approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 7 and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The accused was taken into custody on Tuesday. He was then produced in the court. The man was sent to Judicial custody at the Palladam sub-jail. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident that surfaced last month, a minor girl was allegedly raped multiple times and impregnated by her father for almost six months. The incident took place in Telangana’s Vikarabad district. The matter surfaced after the girl’s health condition deteriorated, and found to be three months pregnant.

