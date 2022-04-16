Chennai , April 16: In a shocking incident, a 72-year-old woman was kept locked up by her two sons here for the past ten years. Retired police inspector, identified as Shanmughasundaran, and his brother Venkitesan, an employee with Doordarshan, had locked their mother Gnanajothi (72) at her home.

The incident came to light on Friday when the state social welfare departments helpline number 181 received a call on the plight of the woman. Two female staff members, Vimala and Divya, rushed to the woman's residence at Kauvery nagar along with the police. Uttar Pradesh: Three Sisters Locked Up, Two of Them Gangraped for Seeking Wages in Kheri; Police Arrest 5 Accused.

The neighbours informed the police that her sons had locked the woman for the past ten years and used to serve her biscuits and bread on a weekly basis. The woman shouted at the rescuers and was taken to the hospital. Police said that she would be shifted to a psychiatric hospital after initial medication.

The woman's husband was an employee of Doordarshan and after he passed away their daughter had taken care of the mother. Two years after the demise of her father, the daughter also died. After this, according to police the ordeal of the woman began.

Both the sons did not take her responsibility. Though Shanmughasundaram was staying nearby and Venkitesan at Pudukottai, both neglected her. Tamil Nadu health and social welfare minister Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS said "Stringent action will be taken against the offenders. We are studying the matter in detail."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2022 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).