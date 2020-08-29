Agartala, August 29: A woman in Tripura surrendered before the police after killing her husband and burying his body. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Bharati Reang, buried body her husband Sanjit Reang (30) in their bedroom before her surrender. The incident took place in a remote village in Gandacherra subdivision of Dhalai district. Police recovered Bharati's husband's body from his house on Thursday night. Tripura: Man Accused of Raping 65-Year-Old Neighbour Allegedly Dies by Suicide in West District.

According to a report by NDTV, police said Bharati killed Sanjit on Thursday afternoon, buried him in their bedroom and went to the police station to surrender. Sanjit was hit on the head with a heavy object, police added. Bharati confessed to the crime before police, however, the motive for murder is not clear yet. After initial questioning, she was arrested. Six Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor in Tripura.

Police said a post-mortem will be conducted after which more details about the murder will emerge. Bharati and Sanjit together have a six-year-old girl. The incident has caused a stir in the area. Further details about the incident were awaited.

