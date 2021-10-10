Trichy, October 10: A decomposed body of a 78-year-old woman was recovered from her two daughter who claimed their mother was live. The incident took place in Sokkampatti village in Trichy district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The deceased was B Mary, a retired school teacher. When the police came to her house, the woman’s unmarried daughters B Jayanthi and B Jacintha refused to let them in saying they were praying to "resurrect" her. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Stabs His Friend to Death In Tiruvallur District; Surrenders.

According to a report by Times of India, police arrived in the village after an anonymous caller informed them a foul smell was emanating from Mary's house. When cops knocked her door, Jayanthi and Jacintha refused to let them in. The village's administrative office was roped in who warned the women that they would break open the door if they did not open. Finally, Jayanthi and Jacintha let the police come inside. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman's Half-Naked, Trampled Body Found on Coimbatore Road.

The cops found Mary's decomposed body inside the house. "They maintained that their mother was alive and that her sacred soul will be hurt if we enter the house. Finally, they relented and we found the decomposed body of Mary inside the house," Inspector S Karunakaran was quoted as saying. Mary's body was subsequently sent to the government headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

After some struggle, the police finally convicted Jayanthi and Jacintha for post-mortem of their mother. "Even after bringing the body to GH, they argued with us that their mother was alive. They maintained the same even after conducting the post-mortem," the Inspector added. Following the post-mortem on Saturday, Mary's body was buried.

