Chennai, July 16: The Tamil Nadu police released a woman, who killed a man to save herself from his attempt to rape her, without charges on Tuesday, July 13. The woman, who was working at a farm when the deceased attempted to sexually assault her, was booked under Section 100 of the Indian Penal Code (right of private defence of the body extends to causing death). The incident took place in Minjur. Tamil Nadu Professor, Accused of Sexually Harassing Students, Arrested by Police.

The woman was working at the farm when the man sneaked in. He reportedly gaged her and took her to a secluded place where he attempted to rape her. In resistance, the woman pushed him to the ground. The man was knocked out after hitting a stone. She then dumped him along the road and narrated the incident to her husband. Chennai: Sexual Harassment Case Lodged Against Another Teacher, Athletic Coach; Third Teacher To Be Booked This Week.

By the time the woman's husband arrived at the place when she had dumped the man, locals have gathered. Soon, a police team arrived and the ‘108’ ambulance service was called in. Paramedics examined the man and confirmed that he had died. Initially, a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the CrPC had been registered.

Later, police came to know about what had happened and how the man had died. "After ascertaining the genuineness of the case, the woman was booked under Section 100 of the IPC and allowed to go free," an officer told TOI. The police department was lauded for releasing the woman without charges on social media.

