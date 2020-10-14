Mumbai, October 14: Jewellery brand Tanishq had to withdraw their latest ad on interfaith marriage after receiving severe backlash and trolling on social media. According to the latest development, advertising watchdog ASCI mentioned that nothing in the ad was found to be vulgar, repulsive or indecent. Tanishq Issues Statement After Withdrawing Ad That Drew Severe Flak, Says 'Deeply Saddened by Inadvertent Stirring of Emotions'.

ASCI in a statement regarding the ad said that they received a complaint against the Tanishq advertisement, stating it to be objectionable since it promoted communal intermingling. The body mentioned that the advertisement in question was viewed at ASCI by an independent multi-stakeholder panel- The Consumer Complaints Council, which balances viewpoints from industry, civil society, lawyers, consumer activists as well as domain experts. Tanishq Ad Row: 5 Beautiful Interfaith Ads Which Sailed Through the Pressures of Toxic Social Media Trolls And Didn't Face The Axe Like Tanishq.

Further mentioning that the panel was unanimous that nothing in the advertisement was indecent or vulgar or repulsive, which is likely in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence.

The complaint was not upheld, as the advertisement did not violate the ASCI codes of honesty, truthfulness and decency in advertising. Therefore ASCI has no objection to the airing of this advertisement, should the advertiser choose to do so.

On Tuesday, released a statement over the entire furore and said that it was 'deeply saddened by the inadvertent stirring of emotions'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).