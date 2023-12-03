Hyderabad, December 3: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday admitted the party's defeat in Telangana Assembly elections, saying the results were disappointing, but will bounce back. “Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back,” he tweeted.

He thanked the people of Telangana for giving BRS two consecutive terms of government. KTR congratulated the Congress party on winning the mandate. “Wishing you Good Luck,” he added. Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS Concedes Defeat as Trends Show Massive Loss for Party, KT Rama Rao Congratulates Congress.

KTR had dismissed the exit polls, which had given an edge to the Congress. He had termed them ‘nonsense’ and ‘rubbish’ and exuded confidence that BRS would emerge victorious in exact polls. Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Results: TPCC President Revanth Reddy Wins Kodangal Constituency by Huge Margin.

The BRS leader was so confident of a hat-trick that on Saturday night he had posted his picture in which he is seen aiming with a gun. “Hattrick loading 3.0. Get ready to celebrate guys,” he wrote. KTR on Sunday added a comment to this post. “This one ain’t gonna age well. Missed the mark.”

