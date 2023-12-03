The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accepted defeat on Sunday, December 3, as trends in the counting indicated that the Congress would win the Telangana Assembly Election 2023. “Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving BRS Party two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back Congratulations to Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck”, BRS Minister KT Rama Rao said in a recent tweet. The Congress is expected to establish the next government as it leads with 64 seats, more than the majority required, according to the most recent figures from the Election Commission of India. The BRS, which was led by K Chandrashekar Rao for ten years after the party's founding, is set to cede control. Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Results: TPCC President Revanth Reddy Wins Kodangal Constituency by Huge Margin.

BRS Concedes Defeat in Telangana

