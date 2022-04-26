Hyderabad, April 26: Unable to bear the daily suffering at the hands of their liquor and drug addict son, a couple in Telangana strangled him to death.

The shocking incident occurred in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday. G. Balaiah Goud and his wife Lavanya killed 23-year-old Nikhil with the help of their two other sons.

According to police, the incident took place in Dharmaram village of Konaraopet mandal, about 160 km from Hyderabad. Goud and Lavanya were fed up with the problems being created by Nikhil, who had become addicted to liquor and drugs. He used to quarrel with them and resort to violence every day.

A police officer, Nikhil had worked for three years in Oman and Malaysia. After returning home two years ago, he had been working as a driver. As he became addicted to liquor and drugs, his parents approached the police with a request to do counseling. However, counseling by the police failed to bring any change in him. Maharashtra: 26-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection With Minor’s Murder in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

On Monday, Nikhil came home drunk and started fighting with his father. When Goud scolded him, Nikhil became furious and tried to attack him with a pestle. Goud ducked to save himself and then attacked his son with the same pestle, injuring him.

Fearing that he may attack them again, his parents and two brothers Vamshi and Ajay held him tightly. They put a rope around Nikhil's neck and strangled him to death. On a complaint by the Village Revenue Officer (VRO), police arrested the four accused.

Circle Inspector Srilatha said they registered a case and were conducting further investigation.

