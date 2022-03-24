Hyderabad, March 24: A horrifying incident has come to light from Begum Bazar where a 19-year-old youth sexually violated his 7-year-old niece at his home. Reportedly, the child had come to her maternal grandmother’s house along with her family on March 18.

“The girl told her mother that her maternal uncle, who drives a goods auto, had raped her. We registered a rape case against the accused and arrested him,” reported TOI quoting inspector K Madhu Mohan Reddy as saying. Rajasthan Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped By Relative In Jalore; Accused Arrested.

The incident came to light when the minor's mother noticed her torn clothes on March 20. Upon asking, the girl shared her ordeal with her mother. Following this, they approached the police station and registered a complaint. Based on the complaint, the cops at Begum Bazar police station arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

