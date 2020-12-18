Mumbai, December 18: In a shocking incident, a man from Mumbai’s Worli area was allegedly killed by his friend from Neral after the duo got into an argument over comments made on the accused’s wife. Reports informed that the 55-year-old accused chopped his friend’s body and dumped the pieces of the dead body along the railway tracks at Matheran, According to a report by Hindustan Times, the body of the 33-year-old victim was dumped in three plastic bags along the tracks. As soon as the incident was reported, Neral police began a search operation and arrested the husband and wife under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per details by Police, the victim, Sushil Kumar Sarnaik, a senior relationship manager at a private sector bank, was a good friend of the accused identified as Charles Nadar and his 27-year-old wife. The accused and his wife are both residents of Neral in Matheran. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Found Living With Mother's Dead Body For Past 9 Months.

Giving details about the incident, KN Sangle, sub-inspector of Neral police station was quoted in the report saying that it was on Wednesday that Sarnaik visited the Nadars at their home where they got drunk. Later, Sarnaik said something objectionable about Nadar’s wife which led to a brawl between the two. Nadar then stabbed Sarnaik with a knife multiple times.

Police informed that the accused then chopped up Sarnaik’s body, put the pieces in plastic bags and dumped them along the railway tracks behind their house. The news came to light after several locals, who had spotted the bags, informed the cops that something suspicious was happening. Police informed that when the accused and his wife were interrogated, they narrated the entire incident and arrested both of them on Thursday. The couple was produced before the court and were remanded in police custody.

