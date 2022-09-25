Mumbai, September 25: The Thane police recently arrested a man for allegedly strangulating his wife to death in Kalwa. According to reports, the 32-year-old accused strangulated his wife on suspicion of her having extramarital affairs. The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Kalwa's Indira Nagar area. The accused has been identified as Anil Lokhande.

Police officials said that the deceased woman lived with her husband and an 11-month-old son. The accused killed his wife Meena Anil Laxman (28) after a fight. An officer said that the couple married two years ago. The accused worked as a cutlery vendor. Haryana Shocker: Private Hospital Employee Rapes Two Colleagues, Records Video of One in Rewari; Arrested.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Manohar Awhad, senior police inspector of Kalwa police station said, "On the day of the incident, the accused had come home from work. He started a heated argument with Meena, accusing her of having an affair, and hit her. He then allegedly strangulated her throat with his hand. When she lost consciousness, he rushed her to the Civil Hospital with the help of locals, where she was declared dead."

The officer also said that the accused told his neighbours and doctors that his wife suffered a heart attack. However, the doctors got suspicious of Anil and immediately informed the police about her death. The officer further added, "We sent the body for post-mortem and it was confirmed that she died due to strangulation. We detained him and during the investigation, he revealed that he murdered her due to suspicion of her character. Both have been quarreling with each other over the same since the wedding." Karnataka Shocker: Hindu Youth Circumcised, Forced To Eat Cow Meat in Hubballi; Case of Forceful Conversion Registered.

Following this, the Kalwa police arrested the accused and filed a case against him under a murder charge. The accused has been sent to police custody till Monday.

