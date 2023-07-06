Thane, July 6: A teen girl and her 6-month-old cousin were stuck in a lift in a building in Maharashtra's Thane district for two hours before they were rescued by a fire brigade team, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Kalyan, he added. "The building had suffered a power outage at 10:30am after which the generator was switched on. The 16-year-old girl and the toddler were alone when the lift stalled on the 10th floor of the building as the generator stopped working," he said. Thane Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Lift Duct of Building in Kalyan, Dies; Case Registered.

"They raised an alarm but residents were unable to help them come out. The fire brigade was alerted and its personnel managed to open the lift door using a cutter. The teen girl and child came out after two hours. They did not suffocate due to an outlet provided in the lift," he said.

The duo was in a state of shock and were tired after the ordeal, the fire brigade official added.